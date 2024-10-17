Rare Foods Australia Limited (ASX:RFA) Insider Bradley (Brad) Adams Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Rare Foods Australia Limited (ASX:RFA – Get Free Report) insider Bradley (Brad) Adams acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($11,409.40).

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.27.

Rare Foods Australia Limited engages in the abalone ranching business in Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America. It is involved in the harvesting of abalone; deployment and maintenance of artificial reef; and processing and distribution of the Greenlip abalone from the ocean ranching operations in Flinders Bay, Australia.

