Raymond James Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

ICE stock opened at $165.13 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $167.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,532 shares of company stock worth $1,358,709. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

