Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,295 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises 6.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Realty Income by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Realty Income by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of O opened at $64.25 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

