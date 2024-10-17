Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 15.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Realty Income by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 33.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.