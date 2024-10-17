Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.60 and last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.60.

Recruit Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.