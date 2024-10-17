Red Rock Resorts’ (RRR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RRR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

RRR stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 83.84% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $3,650,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,914,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,870,261.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,868,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,868. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,650,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,914,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,870,261.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,426,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $98,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

