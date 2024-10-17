Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML). In a filing disclosed on October 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ASML stock on October 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 9/20/2024.

ASML Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $13.53 on Thursday, hitting $697.05. 5,975,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $840.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $919.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $573.86 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

