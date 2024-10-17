Reviewing Mangoceuticals (MGRX) & Its Peers

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mangoceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Mangoceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mangoceuticals
|-1,053.93%
|-243.34%
|-200.73%
|Mangoceuticals Competitors
|-816.62%
|-48.14%
|-36.60%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mangoceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mangoceuticals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Mangoceuticals Competitors
|36
|288
|416
|146
|2.76
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Mangoceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mangoceuticals
|$866,792.00
|-$9.21 million
|-6.16
|Mangoceuticals Competitors
|$2.36 billion
|$82.32 million
|15.65
Mangoceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals. Mangoceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Mangoceuticals has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mangoceuticals’ peers have a beta of 3.97, meaning that their average share price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Mangoceuticals peers beat Mangoceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
About Mangoceuticals
Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.