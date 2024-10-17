Reviewing WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.12% 14.58% 5.78% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -72.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CBIZ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

CBIZ has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 6.25, suggesting that its share price is 525% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CBIZ and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBIZ presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.07%. Given CBIZ’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CBIZ is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and WhereverTV Broadcasting”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.65 billion 2.04 $120.97 million $2.47 27.21 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Summary

CBIZ beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

(Get Free Report)

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.