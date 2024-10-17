Rheos Capital Works Inc. Lowers Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.8% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Onsemi by 24.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Onsemi by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,651 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON stock opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

