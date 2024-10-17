Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $31.94 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 425,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,943,000. Uber Technologies comprises 1.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 107,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

