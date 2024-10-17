Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $716,000 Investment in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTRFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $94.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $101.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,054.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $51,193.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,951.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 49,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $4,781,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,572,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $51,193.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,951.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,360 shares of company stock valued at $24,537,300. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

