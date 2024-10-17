Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases Shares of 200,000 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,000. Dell Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock worth $2,113,259,348 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.37. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

