Riversedge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.13. 14,129,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,320,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

