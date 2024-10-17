RLI (NYSE:RLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $161.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.51. RLI has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $162.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,045,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 612,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,876,000 after buying an additional 107,655 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 1.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 556,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RLI by 14.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

