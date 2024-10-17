Robert W. Baird Raises Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $30.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOST. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Toast stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. Toast has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,638,023 shares in the company, valued at $62,178,202.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,488. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,178,202.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,562 shares of company stock worth $21,982,459 over the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,078,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

