Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,301 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $38,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,626,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after buying an additional 95,925 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 280,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 812,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,860,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,771,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after buying an additional 297,540 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS DFIC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $27.51. 626,812 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.