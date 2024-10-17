Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $605.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,414. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $610.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.