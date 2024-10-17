Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $743,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $97.43. 454,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,511. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

