Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $382.88. 362,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,182. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $384.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.51. The company has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

