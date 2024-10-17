Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$52.57 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$48.67 and a 12 month high of C$64.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The firm has a market cap of C$22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.70%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

