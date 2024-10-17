Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.62 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.62 ($0.07). 580,068 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 591% from the average session volume of 84,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.08).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £949,225.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Spend Analytics, a navigation and dashboard solution; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; and Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability.

