Royal Bank of Canada Trims CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. CSX has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in CSX by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,344 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $116,430,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $126,089,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in CSX by 3,243.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CSX by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after buying an additional 1,884,998 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

