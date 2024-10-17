RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) Insider Paul Scurrah Acquires 8,550 Shares

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL – Get Free Report) insider Paul Scurrah purchased 8,550 shares of RPMGlobal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.90 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,795.00 ($16,640.94).
RPMGlobal Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.35.
RPMGlobal Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RPMGlobal
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Broadcom’s Targeted Upside Just Keeps Getting Better
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
Receive News & Ratings for RPMGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPMGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.