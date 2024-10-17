RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells $155,589.00 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $155,589.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,326.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RxSight alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,279.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $149,606.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $148,831.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $151,962.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $153,045.45.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $164,889.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 727.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in RxSight by 21.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in RxSight in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RxSight

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.