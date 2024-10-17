Saga (SAGA) One Day Volume Tops $80.21 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Saga has a market cap of $300.18 million and $80.21 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Saga has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One Saga token can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00004293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00252531 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,038,684,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,119,805 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,038,597,789 with 104,088,193 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.82429229 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $83,264,937.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

