Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 1080059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

