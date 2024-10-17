SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock worth $2,113,259,348. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

