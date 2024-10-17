SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,790,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ARM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,366,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in ARM by 48.1% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP grew its holdings in ARM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 238,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth $28,523,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair started coverage on ARM in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.74. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

