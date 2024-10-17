SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $853,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $2,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $117.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 294.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $118.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

