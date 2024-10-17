SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,699 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNQI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $399,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

