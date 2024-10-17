Sensible Money LLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Sensible Money LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Sensible Money LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sensible Money LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

