ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $980.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $850.00 to $980.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $899.65.

NOW stock opened at $918.87 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $949.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.27, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $869.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $789.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

