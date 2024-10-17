Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.04. Servotronics shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 653 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.56.
Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Servotronics stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the quarter. Servotronics makes up 1.3% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 4.73% of Servotronics worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.
Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.
