Seven Grand Managers LLC Buys Shares of 505,000 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 505,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Hawaiian Electric Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,370,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 137,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 82,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

