Seven Grand Managers LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Seven Grand Managers LLC increased its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Astera Labs makes up 1.5% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,268,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $33,141,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,748,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $185,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,451,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $3,476,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,748,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,970,841 over the last quarter.

Astera Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

