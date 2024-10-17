Short Interest in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expands By 11.0%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 807,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Insider Activity at AGCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

