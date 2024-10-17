Short Interest in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Rises By 10.6%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 36,300,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,247,000 after buying an additional 547,614 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alight by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 192,405 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Alight by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 584,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 76,485 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth about $4,237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alight by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,160,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALIT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. 46,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,229. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.22 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

