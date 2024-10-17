Short Interest in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expands By 6.9%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:ARI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. 718,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,309. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 54.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -128.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $49,942.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,278.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7,689.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
