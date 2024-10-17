Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Drops By 8.7%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 433,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 69.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $722.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.50. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $46.03.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

About Astec Industries

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.