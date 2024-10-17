Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Decreases By 11.1%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 179,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 72,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

