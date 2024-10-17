Short Interest in China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Declines By 8.5%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CAOVY opened at $10.02 on Thursday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66.

China Overseas Land & Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1636 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. China Overseas Land & Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

