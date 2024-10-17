Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Increases By 9.0%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,193,800 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 12,099,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 949.2 days.
Chinasoft International Price Performance
OTCMKTS CFTLF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Chinasoft International has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.87.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
