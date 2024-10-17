Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Grows By 6.1%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 11,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Copart Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.69. 3,800,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,372. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. Copart has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.27.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Copart
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPRT
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.