Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Grows By 6.1%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 11,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.69. 3,800,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,372. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. Copart has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Copart by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after buying an additional 636,438 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Copart by 6,085.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

