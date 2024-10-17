Short Interest in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Declines By 10.9%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 1,008,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,949. The company has a market cap of $284.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.78. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 474.22% and a negative return on equity of 312.48%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on Delcath Systems

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.