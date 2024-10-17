Short Interest in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Grows By 9.2%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EZPW

Institutional Trading of EZCORP

EZCORP Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EZCORP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,593,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,460,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 449,360 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in EZCORP by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 843,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 314,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in EZCORP by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 718,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 127,070 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EZPW traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $11.80. 312,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.02. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About EZCORP

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.