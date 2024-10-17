Short Interest in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Grows By 9.2%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.2 days.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, October 4th.
Shares of EZPW traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $11.80. 312,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.02. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
