Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Expands By 12.1%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $41.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,085.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,509. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,290.60 and a 52 week high of $2,174.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,944.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,805.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $52.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 200 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,450.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,012.11.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

