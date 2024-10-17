Short Interest in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Drops By 11.1%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Forward Industries

Forward Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

FORD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%.

Forward Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.