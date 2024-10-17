Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Declines By 8.6%

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,300 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 747,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

