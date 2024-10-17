Short Interest in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Declines By 10.0%

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HMN Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HMN Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.64% of HMN Financial worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

HMN Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HMNF traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 156,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. HMN Financial has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $125.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.21.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

About HMN Financial

(Get Free Report)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.